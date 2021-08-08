Maine Med limits adult patients to one visitor daily

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center is limiting visitors, citing rising rates of COVID-19 community transmission.

Starting Monday, adult patients are only allowed one visitor, daily.

There’s no time limit on visits between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospital says the change aims to protect patients and care team members.

More information on the hospital’s policies surrounding COVID-19 can be found here.

