Maine Med limits adult patients to one visitor daily

Starting Monday, adult patients are only allowed one visitor, daily.
Starting Monday, adult patients are only allowed one visitor, daily.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center is limiting visitors, citing rising rates of COVID-19 community transmission.

Starting Monday, adult patients are only allowed one visitor, daily.

There’s no time limit on visits between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospital says the change aims to protect patients and care team members.

More information on the hospital’s policies surrounding COVID-19 can be found here.

