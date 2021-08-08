Maine Med limits adult patients to one visitor daily
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center is limiting visitors, citing rising rates of COVID-19 community transmission.
Starting Monday, adult patients are only allowed one visitor, daily.
There’s no time limit on visits between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The hospital says the change aims to protect patients and care team members.
More information on the hospital’s policies surrounding COVID-19 can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.