First Wild Blueberry Weekend celebrates a Maine staple

ALBION, Maine (WABI) -Restaurants, ice cream shops, wineries and farms across the state have been celebrating Maine’s wild blueberries this weekend.

Sennett’s Wild Blueberries in Albion is one of 15 producers who participated in the first Wild Blueberry Weekend. The new event was announced by Governor Mills last month.

Jacob Lennon was on hand at Sennett’s to talk to folks about the berry. “The wild blueberry plant is actually native to Maine and it’s not planted, you can’t buy seeds at Agway.”

They were open both Saturday and Sunday for visitors to drop by.

“We gave a few tours of the facility, packed people’s blueberries as they came in so they could watch their berries actually being packed.”

Sennett’s packs all their berries in Albion, but the berry fields are out in Machias. In Albion a specialized machine puts the berries through several steps to ensure only the best berries get through.

“Any small, green berries are going to fall through the grate and the big blue ones are going to continue on.”

Sennett’s didn’t see a lot of foot traffic over the weekend, but those who dropped by were enthusiastic. Like Marsha Siviski from Belfast.

“Blueberries are my favorite food. They’re such a treat and they freeze beautifully!”

Sweetgrass Winey and Distillery in Union has been making blueberry wines and spirits since 2006. President Keith Bodine is in charge of those processes.

“Blueberries are very important to us here at Sweetgrass. We use several tons of blueberries every year.”

Things were quiet Sunday morning, but they had a busy Saturday with people dropping by to taste the unique beverages.

“People were here very early in the morning actually before we opened to see what was going on.” said Bodine.

Wine, sangria, and even gin are all made with wild berries from local producers.

“I don’t think anyone else uses blueberries in gin anywhere in the world.”

The blueberry sangria is a popular choice.

“Blueberry wine, blueberry brandy and some fruit juices, which really highlight the flavor of the blueberries.”

Wild Blueberry weekend won’t return for at least a year, but it’s always a great time to have a taste of the iconic Maine berry. Siviski said she hoped the new event could gain more traction for next year.

“Filled with antioxidants! So good for you, we should all be celebrating blueberries.”

