A few showers and storms possible late this afternoon, evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and storms are possible again today, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front stalls near the coast. Severe storms are not expected but they could produce heavy rain. Slightly cooler conditions are expected for Monday before a warm front lifts through the state during the day. Isolated showers are possible along the front.

Temperatures will warm up again on Tuesday and an upper level trough will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Shower and thunderstorm activity could linger into Saturday if the system lingers around. However, Saturday will be nicer if the system moves out on Friday.

Dew points will increase a little each day, so expect humid conditions through at least Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with late afternoon and showers and thunderstorms. High 72°-84°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows 57°-65°. East wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog then partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs 67°-79°. southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog then partly sunny. Highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Humid. South wind 5-10 mph.

