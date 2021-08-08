Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rates up 11.7% in Maine since late July

On July 30th, Maine was administering nearly 1,500 doses a day on a 7-day average basis.
Maine CDC vaccinations as of August 8th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Coronavirus vaccinations in Maine are up 11.7% percent since July, according to Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday morning, that rate is more than 1,600 per day.

More than 60% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the latest update from the Maine CDC, 1,399 new doses have been administered.

Cases and death data are unchanged from the last update Saturday when the Maine CDC reported 169 new cases.

As of Sunday morning, seven counties are all considered to have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission levels.

Piscataquis County has been added to the “high” levels of community transmission category, according to the U.S. CDC.

Piscataquis County joins Waldo County in that designation.

Aroostook, Penobscot, Lincoln, York, and Cumberland counties are in the “substantial” transmission category.

Residents in those counties are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

