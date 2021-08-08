Bangor State Fair Opens for Final Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a year’s hiatus and months of uncertain planning, the Bangor State Fair had it’s final day today.

While it lacked some classic staples like it’s agriculture and displays, the fair was able to put together an experience full of rides, food, and fun for people of all ages.

They even opened a little bit early, so the Somerset Girls Camp could have an experience all to themselves before the opening crowds arrived.

A more limited fair didn’t hamper attendance in the slightest, with ticket sales coming in at the highest they’ve been in almost five years!

Organizers behind the fair say that they’re happy to provide people with a much-needed good time, even under unusual circumstances.

“Just having the rides and the fair food and just hearing the kids screaming, I mean, that’s what it’s about, that’s what fairs are about,” said Tony Vail, the General Manager of the Cross Insurance Center, who hosts the fair every year.

“Fairs are about coming out and having a good time. So, that’s what we wanted to put forth, we’ve done that, we’re really proud of being able to put this out there. Maybe next year we’ll go back to what the fair used to be, but for now, this is what a fair and a carnival is.”

And if you’d like to attend, the fair goes until 11 tonight.

