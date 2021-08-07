Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker

STOW, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says they discovered the body of a missing Maryland woman who went missing while hiking in Oxford County.

The body of Barbara Goldberg, 78, of Potomac, Maryland was recovered at 3:00 a.m. Saturday on Blueberry Mountain in Stow.

Officials say Goldberg spoke to her partner via walkie talkie Friday morning, telling him she was almost to the summit and expected to finish around noon.

After a lengthy search, a K9 was able to locate Golderg’s walkie talkie during the night near a ledge near the summit on the mountain.

Using Goldberg’s iPad, wardens were then able to locate her phone coordinates, which led them to the base of the ledges where she was located.

Goldberg’s body was transported to a funeral home in Fryeburg where she will be examined by the State Medical Examiner.

