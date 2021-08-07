Victor Grange #49 Holds Open House

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A local community group in Fairfield celebrated a major achievement today.

Victor Grange #49 hosted a grand opening and open house of the brand new parking area attachment to their facility, a project several years in the making, and guests were welcome to explore the facility as a whole.

They were also able to enjoy a free hot dog lunch, with the option to donate towards the Grange’s upcoming insulation of the facility for winter.

The Grange, which has served as a way of bringing Fairfield’s community together for almost two decades, was very grateful for all the community support that has enabled them to accomplish so much.

“I mean, everybody’s helped. It’s a community build, it’s a community thing, and everybody in this community loves the Grange and tries to help out, because they like the building and they want to keep it too,” said Barbara Bailey’s, the Grange’s lecturer and unofficial historian.

And if you’d like to help, or even host an event at, the Grange, you can either send them an email at Victorgrange49@gmail.com, or give them a call at 453-9476

