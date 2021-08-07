Skowhegan ‘Run of River’ project inching closer to completion

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan ‘Run of River’ project is moving forward in the next step towards completion.

The Run of River project is a planned whitewater recreation area in the Kennebec River.

Somerset County Commissioners awarded the project a 200 thousand dollar challenge grant.

It’s payable if the project reaches it’s other fundraising goals.

They need to raise a total of 535-thousand, which will be used to fund the final design phase of the project.

“Run of River is a really exciting project for Skowhegan because there’s a lot of great economic community benefits,” said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan. “We’re excited to see it roll forward and want to get more people engaged in the process and start looking at what the future of Skowhegan looks like.”

“It’s just another recreation source for our youth and our community members and it’ll bring people from the outside in to enjoy the beautiful resource that we have right here in our downtown,” Skowhegan Town Manager Christine Almand said.

They’ll be looking at other grant options and community support to reach the goal.

If all goes well the recreation area could open within a few years.

