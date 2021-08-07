Showers, thunderstorms expected late this afternoon and evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Warm and humid conditions are forecast during the day. By Saturday late afternoon and evening, the cold front begins to move in and this will bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms through the late evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds are possible and slow-moving storms could lead to locally heavy downpours.

Showers and storms are possible again on Sunday as the cold front departs. High pressure will move in behind this front and bring slightly cooler conditions for Monday. A few isolated showers are possible on Monday as well.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70°-87°. Humid. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy. Lows 58° -67°. Light and variable wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 72°-81°. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning fog then partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 67°-75°. East wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning fog then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.