Serious crash shuts down lane of I-395 in Bangor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State police have confirmed a serious motor vehicle crash has shut down one lane of I-395 eastbound.
It occurred near exit 3.
We do not have confirmed details about how many vehicles and individuals were involved at this time, but drivers should expect traffic while traveling through the area.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.