Penquis organizing “We’ve Got Your Back” school supply drive

They're hoping to provide supplies for 1,200 students.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis is collecting backpacks and school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year, and they could use some help.

The Penquis “We’ve Got Your Back” Program is looking to set up 1,200 students with new gear.

They are about halfway towards reaching their goal, and will take school supplies of any kind. Backpacks are their most-requested item.

Back to school items have gotten more expensive, and with the financial impact of the pandemic, there is a greater need to help local families.

“A lot of families right now are having a hard time just meeting basic needs,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis community relations director. “I think most of us can relate to what it feels like going back to school, having those new clothes, having a backpack filled with school supplies, and there’s families out there right now that, they need our help to do that.

Penquis is accepting donations at all of its offices until August 16th. You can also donate at penquis.org or by texting “HelpAStudent” at 44321.

