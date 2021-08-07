The Maine Motorcycle Riders team up with End 22 for Ride to End the War Within

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Motorcycle Riders helped bring attention to veteran suicide on Saturday, teaming up with national organization End 22 for Ride to End the War Within.

“End 22 is an organization that brings to light the 22 veterans a day that are ending their lives, they’re losing their battles with their war within,” said Organizer Charles Swanson.

The donation-based ride, which completely benefitted struggling veterans, started at Anglers and ended back at the restaurant where riders enjoyed food, drinks and live music.

“My goal today is to get information out there and awareness of the situation,” said Swanson. “You might have a neighbor that’s a vet, go over and say hi to them, they’re an aging group, and a lot of them just want to be heard, they want to tell you a story that they’ve been holding inside and they feel 100% better after they do, and to understand that there’s support here for them, that’s the Maine way. We all care about each other and we all look out for each other and our vets need to know that we’re here to listen to them, anytime day and night.”

Riders could show their support in an artistic way as well.

“Today we had everybody paint a stone that has somebody involved personally that committee suicide, and we’re going to be placing them at two war memorials,” said Swanson.

Organizers were so pleased with the turnout, they’re hoping to roll on with the event every year.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual event, so we plan on doing that,” said Swanson.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.