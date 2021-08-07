Maine CDC reports 169 new cases of COVID-19, one death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died as a result of COVID-19 - a resident of Cumberland County, according to the Maine CDC.

That is first death reported in more than a week.

The Maine CDC is reporting 169 new cases of the virus Saturday.

Cumberland and York counties are recording the most new cases.

Waldo County has 22 new cases, while Penobscot County has 17.

Once again, Sagdahoc County is the only county not reporting a change.

44 Mainers are currently hospitalized with the virus, 21 are in critical care, and nine are on ventilators.

1,958 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered.

61.03% of Mainers are fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, six counties are all considered to have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission levels.

Waldo County continue to experience “high” levels of transmission.

Aroostook, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Lincoln, and Cumberland counties are in the “substantial” transmission category, based on the U.S. CDC COVID Data tracker.

