Fatal Lisbon fire under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office

LISBON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshals Office is investigating after one man was found dead inside a mobile home in Lisbon.

Fire broke out at the home on Sabattus Creek Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Lisbon Fire Department arrived to find heavy fire involved to the rear of the single wide mobile home.

Officers were advised that one person was unaccounted for.

When crews entered the home they found the remains of an adult male.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

