Advertisement

Fatal Lisbon fire under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office

No injuries after house fire
No injuries after house fire
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshals Office is investigating after one man was found dead inside a mobile home in Lisbon.

Fire broke out at the home on Sabattus Creek Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Lisbon Fire Department arrived to find heavy fire involved to the rear of the single wide mobile home.

Officers were advised that one person was unaccounted for.

When crews entered the home they found the remains of an adult male.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

On Saturday, August 7th at approx. 1:24 am, the Lisbon Fire Department responded to a fatal structure fire on Sabattus...

Posted by Lisbon Fire Department on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
A fire.
Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion
Donna Webber (left)
Old Town woman hospitalized with Legionnaire’s disease
Bryan's fans braved the elements to re-open the Waterfront Pavilion.
Luke Bryan says “Rain is a Good Thing” at Waterfront Pavilion
FILE
Serious crash shuts down lane of I-395 in Bangor Friday night

Latest News

MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
Showers and thunderstorms expected this evening
Wild Blueberries
Farms to take part in Maine’s “Wild Blueberry Weekend”
To encourage Mainers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state offered a million-dollar lottery,...
South Thomaston offers $200 to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine