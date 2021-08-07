Farms to take part in Maine’s “Wild Blueberry Weekend”

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first ever ‘Wild Blueberry Weekend’ is a choose-your-own adventure type event.

With businesses and farms from Pembrooke to Kittery taking part, you’re bound to find somewhere nearby featuring the berry from the low bush.

Burke Hill Farm in Cherryfield is in the middle of Harvest season, and will give a tour of the farm on Sunday.

It’s one of 15 farms that will open up for tours, workshops, demonstrations.

“There are people involved this weekend who do fresh blueberries. A lot of people doing jams, jellies and pies. There’s a bunch of bars and restaurants involved in this,” said Ben Perrin, owner of Burke Hill Farms.

The first ever “Wild Blueberry Weekend” isn’t just a fun summer activity. It’s also a way to support and raise awareness for small, local farms like this one at a time when they’re in desperate need of both.

“A lot of big agro-business has taken over our farming industry,” explained Perrin. “Small farms everywhere in this country are struggling to survive, and the same is true in the wild blueberry business. So we’re trying to get more attention on small growers who are still a small family farm rather than a big, corporate powerhouse.”

Burke Hill is one of many farms going beyond the farmers market. They’re now offering blueberry deliveries through their website, as a means of doing business differently.

“The old business model of picking blueberries and selling them to the big freezers isn’t really functional anymore. You’ll lose money growing blueberries and selling them that way. So for a small farm to survive, we just have to think outside the box,” said Perrin.

The hope is that ‘Wild Blueberry Weekend” is another, creative way for the wild blueberry industry to do just that, while giving locals and visitors alike a chance to buy local, with Perrin feeling that it’s buying local is the best way to “get the best, freshest food for the best price.”

