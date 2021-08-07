Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
A fire.
Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion
Donna Webber (left)
Old Town woman hospitalized with Legionnaire’s disease
Bryan's fans braved the elements to re-open the Waterfront Pavilion.
Luke Bryan says “Rain is a Good Thing” at Waterfront Pavilion
FILE
Serious crash shuts down lane of I-395 in Bangor Friday night

Latest News

No injuries after house fire
Fatal Lisbon fire under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
Showers and thunderstorms expected this evening
Wild Blueberries
Farms to take part in Maine’s “Wild Blueberry Weekend”
To encourage Mainers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state offered a million-dollar lottery,...
South Thomaston offers $200 to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine