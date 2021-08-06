Woman arrested after attempted theft at Lincoln Marden’s

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One woman is behind bars after an attempted theft at the Lincoln Marden’s.

The Lincoln Police Department reports that 39-year-old Casey Chase stole merchandise from the store Thursday afternoon before taking off in a red Ford Ranger.

Police were able to track down the vehicle and recover the merchandise as well as over 21 grams of methamphetamine, $3,400 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Chase was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking in addition to several drug-related charges.

