Woman arrested after attempted theft at Lincoln Marden’s

Casey Chase
Casey Chase(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One woman is behind bars after an attempted theft at the Lincoln Marden’s.

The Lincoln Police Department reports that 39-year-old Casey Chase stole merchandise from the store Thursday afternoon before taking off in a red Ford Ranger.

Police were able to track down the vehicle and recover the merchandise as well as over 21 grams of methamphetamine, $3,400 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Chase was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking in addition to several drug-related charges.

