Sunshine, Warm & Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies have cleared out nicely and we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. It will be warm and humid today with high temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland with dew points in the low to mid-60s on average statewide. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog developing. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Our Saturday will start with some patchy fog early then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A cold front is forecast to approach the region Saturday giving us a chance of some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Gusty wind and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats with any thunderstorms Saturday. It will warm and humid as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. It looks like the cold front will stall out near coastal areas on Sunday keeping the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday as well. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80°. Monday looks better as high pressure builds in. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs between 78°-88°. Light wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 77°-87°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

