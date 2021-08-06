Patchy fog overnight; warm, humid Saturday with PM showers and storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is in control this evening and tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected, but some patchy fog is possible Saturday morning, especially along the coast.

Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Warm and humid conditions are forecast during the day. By Saturday afternoon and evening, the cold front begins to move in and this will bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms through the late evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds are possible and slow-moving storms could lead to locally heavy downpours.

Showers and storms are possible again on Sunday as the cold front departs. High pressure will move in behind this front and slightly cooler, but and mostly dry conditions are expected on Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 57-65°. Patchy morning fog. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 74°-87°. Humid. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. High 73°-83°. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

