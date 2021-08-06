New Maine Veterans’ Homes facility opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for the new Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Augusta.

”There are people that talk the talk, Maine walks the walk.” said Jim Settele, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for MVH. “The state of Maine the people of maine, the legislature in Maine. They take care of their veterans.”

The new Maine Veterans’ Homes Facility was available for tours after a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

“You’re going to have 138 Maine Veterans in the most incredible facility in the United States”

The nearly 180,000 square foot facility features individual rooms for each resident, constructed to look like a small home.

“Veterans homes are really about people.” said Settele.

MVH CEO Kelley Kash, Colonel, USAF, MSC, Ret. shared news with the crowd assembled at the ceremony. “We learned this morning that our Bangor Home has been award the national gold quality award by the American Healthcare Association.”

US Navy veteran Eric Leonard is one of the first veterans who will move in. He says he is pleased with the care and thought that went into the building.

“We did things in a certain and proper way. I see that sort of attitude reflected in the construction of this facility. I feel honored to be one of the first residents to be able to move into this home.”

Residents will start moving in within a month.

