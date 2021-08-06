Man who killed Camden woman in 2018 boat crash arrested again

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A man from Massachusetts who hit and killed a Camden woman with his boat is now accused of driving drunk.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jonathan Roberts was arrested Thursday night on I-295 in West Gardiner.

He’s charged with operating under the influence and violating his conditions of release.

Two years ago he pleaded guilty to recklessly operating a watercraft. A more serious charge of manslaughter was dropped.

Kristen McKellar was swimming in Damariscotta Lake in August of 2018 when she was hit and killed by Roberts’ boat.

After his arrest Thursday night, Roberts was taken the Kennebec County jail and released on bail.

Prosecutors in Lincoln County then filed a motion to revoke his bail and terminate his plea deal, which could send him to jail.

Roberts is due in court Monday.

