Maine officials following the data with face covering guidance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Health officials say that Maine’s small population is playing a role in the continuing changes from the U.S. CDC when it comes to face covering guidance.

Through the past few weeks the number of county’s recommended to have face covering worn in indoor public settings has jumped up and down almost daily.

Because Maine’s population density is among the lowest in the country - a small number of cases can change how the U.S. CDC designates a given location.

Matt Marston from Northern Light Health says this comes with navigating life in the pandemic.

“The data that’s out there in the scientific community changes over time, much like COVID-19 is changing with these new variants that as we learn more things we adapt to the new data that presents itself to us,” said Marston. “And so staying on top of the most recent recommendations from the CDC is important to keep ourselves and our communities safe.”

Dr. Nirav Shah, the head of the Maine CDC, says they are currently looking into whether a different system of classifying counties would be a better fit for Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.