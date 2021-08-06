Advertisement

Luke Bryan says “Rain is a Good Thing” at Waterfront Pavilion

Bryan's fans braved the elements to re-open the Waterfront Pavilion.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Luke Bryan sang in his first number one hit that “Rain is a Good Thing.” That certainly was the case Thursday at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Fans braved the elements to see Bryan, lining up hours in advance with many wearing ponchos. It didn’t seem to dampen their enthusiasm one bit.

Dylan Scott opened the show, much to the crowd’s approval. It was the first concert at the Waterfront in almost two years.

Bryan’s fans came from near and far, including one fan originally from Moldova.

“I’m very excited, this is my first concert in the United States,” said Diana Mank of Warren. “I love Luke Bryan, I cannot wait to see (him), I love (him)!”

Bryan was one of the last performers at the Waterfront Pavilion before events were canceled, and he officially re-opened the venue tonight.

