Lincoln man arrest in connection to a year-old arson case

Edwin Ritchie(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police have arrested a Lincoln man in connection to a year-old arson case.

Twenty-three-year-old Edwin Ritchie was located Wednesday and taken to Penobscot County Jail for his alleged actions last summer.

Police tell us the incident happened in June of 2020.

Investigators had responded to a report of a stolen and burned vehicle in Medway located just off Medway Rd.

The vehicle was later found to have been stolen out of Millinocket.

Ritchie has been charged with arson, aggravated criminal mischief, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

