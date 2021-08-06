Drier & Brighter Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today providing us with a drier and brighter end to the work week. After some lingering clouds and patchy fog early, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny for the day. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures topping off near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland and dewpoints in the mid-60s. A cold front is forecast to approach the region Saturday giving us a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of any showers and thunderstorms will be for areas around Bangor and points north and west. It will be another warm and humid day Saturday as well with highs near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. It looks like the cold front will still be in our vicinity on Sunday keeping the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday as well. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Monday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs between 78°-88°. Light wind will become southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

