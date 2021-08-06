Advertisement

Dawsonstock invades Benton on Saturday

Saturday event will benefit badly injured man.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON, Maine (WABI) - A benefit event for a pioneer in Maine’s cannabis industry is set for Saturday in Benton.

It’s called Dawsonstock.

While on vacation in the Bahamas with his wife Kellie, Dawson Julia was critically injured in a moped crash.

His injuries were so severe that he needed to flown to a larger hospital in Nassau and then finally to Miami.

Before any of this could happen - the uninsured couple had to come up with a quarter million dollars.

With the help of friends and family, they did.

Now back home and on the road to recovery - the estimated cost for his care is already over a million dollars.

“Because so many people were sending good thoughts and prayers,” said Kellie Julia. “I really think that’s a huge reason why Dawson’s alive, all that, like collective energy. It was a miracle that Dawson’s alive, yeah and that’s what the doctors were saying.”

“I think there was, there was some help from the other side or there was some help from something,” added Dawson. “We got this happening right now August 7th, 2021, and this is Dawsonstock.”

Dawsonstock is a festival that starts Saturday at 11 at 270 Richards Road in Benton.

It’s the same location as Fiddle Fest if that helps.

There will be live music, great food and more than 60 vendors - many of them cannabis based.

Back in 2014 Dawson started Maine’s first medical marijuana storefront paving the way for hundred others to follow in his footsteps.

Now all of his friends are pitching in to help.

It’s 20 dollars to get in and it’s an all cash event.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe page if you’d like to donate.

