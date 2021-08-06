Advertisement

Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion

Something caught fire next to a campfire in Poland, creating a fireball
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were seriously burned late Thursday night when there was some sort of explosion at a camp fire in Poland.

Fire Chief Thomas Printup said firefighters were called at about 11:45 p.m. He said a container filled with some sort of combustible material ignited, creating a sudden fire. A boy and a man in his 40s both suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to their upper bodies, hands and faces.

One person was taken to Maine Medical Center and the other was first taken to Central Maine Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Boston. Printup said both would likely be in the hospital for several days.

Printup said there were six or seven people gathered around the campfire when the explosion happened. The fire was about 150 feet from the home, but several camp chairs were also burned.

An investigator from the state Fire Marshall’s Office was at the scene early Friday.

