Carmel man accused of sexually assaulting young female relative pleads guilty

Richard Watson
Richard Watson(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man accused of sexually assaulting a young female relative pleaded guilty Friday.

In May of last year, the state’s highest court overturned the conviction for 36-year-old Richard Watson.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years prison for sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.

Watson petitioned the Supreme Court claiming that his legal team did not effectively represent him.

The court ruled that he should have a new trial, but Friday Watson avoided that.

Instead he pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault with a child, unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression and perjury for lying in trial.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

