Bellows announces question order for November referendum election ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - When you head to the booth to vote this November, you’ll answer questions on the referendum ballot.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the question order on Thursday.

It will take place Nov. 2 and Mainers will be voting on three questions.

Question 1 relates to the hotly debated New England Clean Energy Connect, giving voters the option to ban construction of the transmission lines in one region of the state and require Legislators to approve all other similar projects by a two-thirds vote.

Question 2 asks if Mainers favor a $100 million bond issue to improve the state’s transportation infrastructure to be used to leverage an estimated $253 million in federal and other funds.

Question 3 asks if voters favor amending the state’s constitution to declare that all Mainers have a right to food - from growing it to consuming it.

The list of questions and their exact wording are listed here:

Question 1 – Citizen Initiative Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?

Question 2 – Bond Issue Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?

Question 3 – Constitutional Amendment Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?

