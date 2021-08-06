Bangor school committee member charged with having child porn to resign

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor School Committee member charged with possession of child pornography in planning to step down from his post.

39-year-old John Hiatt was arrested earlier this week.

He was already facing charges after he was accused of stalking and harassing a woman in May.

In reference to the child porn case, his attorney Harris Mattson tells TV5 Hiatt denies the allegations and if he’s indicted will plead not guilty.

Mattson says, “Due to the nature of the allegation, however, Mr. Hiatt will resign from his position with the Bangor School Committee because he does not wish to present a distraction. He intends to maintain his position as Penobscot County Treasurer.”

Bangor School officials tell TV5 they are yet to receive anything from Hiatt or his attorney as of Friday afternoon.

Penobscot County Chair Peter Baldacci says he’ll introduction a motion at a meeting Tuesday asking Hiatt to resign his treasurer post.

The head of the Maine GOP also called on Hiatt this week to give up all of his political positions.

