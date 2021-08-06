Advertisement

2 Jefferson men arrested on drug trafficking charges

Gary Beverage and David Beal
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men from Jefferson were arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after a six-month investigation.

Forty-six-year-old Gary Beverage and 49-year-old David Beal were each arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking.

Police say the two suspects received fentanyl and cocaine from out-of-state traffickers and sold the drugs in the greater Jefferson area.

Police made undercover purchases of the drugs and arrested Beverage and Beal at their residence.

Police found 153 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of fentanyl, $5,600 in suspected drug proceeds and three firearms in Beverage’s bedroom.

Police say the residence was fortified with wooden barricades and equipped with security cameras

Bail for each was set at $2,500.

