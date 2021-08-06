Advertisement

150 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

18 patients in critical care, 7 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates from Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Aroostook county is now added to the list of Maine counties considered to have high or substantial COVID transmission levels.

It joins Piscataquis, Penobscot, Lincoln, Cumberland, York counties in the “substantial” transmission category, based on the US CDC Covid Data tracker.

Waldo County continues to experiencing “high” levels.

Residents in all seven counties encouraged to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

The Maine CDC is reporting 150 new cases of coronavirus in our state. No new deaths to report for the 6th day in a row.

Waldo County recording 30 new cases They tie Cumberland County for the most new cases.

15 in Penobscot County, 9 in Kennebec County and 6 in Washington County.

Both Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties reporting no new cases.

1,994 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.97% of Mainers received their final dose.

1,591,612 total shots given out in our state.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
Indoor mask recommendations for 8 Maine counties, 136 new coronavirus cases
The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
Kanyon Grover
Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone on busy road
Accident shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln.
Serious crash shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semitrailer on Maine Turnpike

Latest News

Bellows testified in favor of a bill to make voting easier.
Bellows announces question order for November referendum election ballot
Bryan's fans braved the elements to re-open the Waterfront Pavilion.
Luke Bryan says “Rain is a Good Thing” at Waterfront Pavilion
Edwin Ritchie
Lincoln man arrest in connection to a year-old arson case
Casey Chase
Woman arrested after attempted theft at Lincoln Marden’s