150 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Aroostook county is now added to the list of Maine counties considered to have high or substantial COVID transmission levels.

It joins Piscataquis, Penobscot, Lincoln, Cumberland, York counties in the “substantial” transmission category, based on the US CDC Covid Data tracker.

Waldo County continues to experiencing “high” levels.

Residents in all seven counties encouraged to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

The Maine CDC is reporting 150 new cases of coronavirus in our state. No new deaths to report for the 6th day in a row.

Waldo County recording 30 new cases They tie Cumberland County for the most new cases.

15 in Penobscot County, 9 in Kennebec County and 6 in Washington County.

Both Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties reporting no new cases.

1,994 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.97% of Mainers received their final dose.

1,591,612 total shots given out in our state.

