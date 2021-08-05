Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semitrailer on Maine Turnpike

KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - A Caribou man died early Thursday when he crashed into a semitrailer on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

State police said Caleb Ewing, 29, got on the turnpike in Kittery just after midnight but then went north in the southbound lanes. He then crashed into a truck hauling bottled water around mile 2, by the Wilson Road overpass.

Police said the driver of the truck tried to avoid the crash, but was unable to get out of the way in time. Ewing’s vehicle hit the side of the semitrailer truck, causing the fuel tank to rupture and spill diesel fuel.

The turnpike was shut down to one lane for several hours while police investigated and crews worked to remove the vehicles.

Police continue to investigate the crash and said early Thursday it was unclear if speed or alcohol were factors.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.