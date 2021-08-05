Advertisement

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semitrailer on Maine Turnpike

Police say the driver got on the turnpike in Kittery and headed the wrong direction
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - A Caribou man died early Thursday when he crashed into a semitrailer on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

State police said Caleb Ewing, 29, got on the turnpike in Kittery just after midnight but then went north in the southbound lanes. He then crashed into a truck hauling bottled water around mile 2, by the Wilson Road overpass.

Police said the driver of the truck tried to avoid the crash, but was unable to get out of the way in time. Ewing’s vehicle hit the side of the semitrailer truck, causing the fuel tank to rupture and spill diesel fuel.

The turnpike was shut down to one lane for several hours while police investigated and crews worked to remove the vehicles.

Police continue to investigate the crash and said early Thursday it was unclear if speed or alcohol were factors.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
136 new coronavirus cases, 5 counties with indoor mask recommendation
Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
Indoor mask recommendations for 8 Maine counties, 136 new coronavirus cases
John Hiatt
New information on child porn charges against Penobscot County Treasurer, Bangor School Committee member
The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Latest case and vaccination data regarding coronavirus from Maine CDC and state's vaccination...
152 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine
Lots of food options, local vendors and live music brought Waterville together.
Taste of Waterville provides community night out
Accident shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln.
Serious crash shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln
The 2022 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, published in Lewiston, is coming out soon and...
Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac offers new outlook