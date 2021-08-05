Taste of Waterville provides community night out

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The 28th annual Taste of Waterville took place Wednesday at the Head of Falls.

The event featured a diverse lineup of food trucks and local restaurants, many local vendors, live music, and brew tastings.

The event was canceled last year, and moved to a new location this year, but attendance was plenty strong, which meant a lot to its organizers.

“One of the most exciting parts of this whole event is the community,” said Shawn Michaud, chair for Taste of Waterville. “This is why - I’ve been involved in this event for about 20 years - this is what I love. Watching people see people they haven’t seen, giving each other hugs, and the community helping to support us, whether it’s through sponsorships or through volunteering. It’s been phenomenal. It’s heartwarming, to be honest.”

It had been a long wait for Waterville residents, but the new setup was a success.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.