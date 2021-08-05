Advertisement

St. Joseph Healthcare opening new Outpatient Service Center

The Edward O. and Mary Ellen Darling Building off Broadway in Bangor starts taking patients August 23rd.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Healthcare is getting ready to open their new Outpatient Service Center.

The Edward O. and Mary Ellen Darling Building off Broadway in Bangor starts taking patients August 23rd.

The building is named after two of St. Joe’s most loyal donors for decades.

“We are thrilled to be dedicating the building in honor of Ed and Mary Ellen Darling. They have been two of St. Joe’s strongest and most loyal donors for decades. Not only that, they have given greatly of themselves as volunteers. Plus, we are excited to say thank you to all who have given to our recent capital campaign.”

Brad Coffey, Covenant SVP and St. Joseph Foundations President.

The Service Center will provide outpatient laboratory and imaging services, plus same day acute primary care.

Hospital officials say it will make it easier on patients.

“If you have used those services before at St. Joe’s Hospital, you recognize it is a little inconvenient and now you’ll have easy parking, one floor service, easy registration, in and out. It’s really going to be a benefit for the patients,” said Bethany McKnight of St. Joseph Healthcare.

$4 million in cash and pledges was raised through the Campaign for St. Joe’s, thanks to the generosity of community members.

In addition, more than $16 million in planned commitments was secured to make the renovations possible.

