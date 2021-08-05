Showers ending tonight, mostly sunny on Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will continue this evening and taper off overnight as a low pressure system slowly works its way northeast. Widespread fog will develop overnight but mostly sunny conditions are expected for Friday. Friday will be warmer as well, but the dewpoints will be in the 60s so it will feel humid.

Some fog is possible Saturday morning, but most of the day Saturday should stay dry with warm and humid conditions continuing. By Saturday afternoon and evening, a cold front begins to move in and this will bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight.

Showers and storms are possible again on Sunday as the cold front departs.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end. Widespread fog. Lows 55°-63°. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Morning fog then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 72°-85°. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 73°-85°. Humid. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. High in the 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

