Serious crash shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Route 6 in Lincoln is closed Wednesday night as the result of a serious motor vehicle crash.

It happened around 7:30 in the 500 block of Lee Road.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles and people were involved, but officials tell us the accident resulted in serious injuries and at least one individual has been transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Penobscot Dispatch says the road will be closed for several hours and have posted this message with detour information:

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Lee Road (Route 6) in the 500 block will be closed for an extended period of time as the result...

Posted by Penobscot Regional Communications Center on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Motorists traveling south should use the Winn Rd in Lee while those traveling north should use Frost Street.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

