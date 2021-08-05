Advertisement

Route 6 in Lincoln back open after serious crash Wednesday night

Accident shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln.
Accident shuts down Rt. 6 in Lincoln.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Route 6 in Lincoln is back open after a car crash.

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night in the 500 block of Lee Road.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles and people were involved, but officials tell us the crash resulted in serious injuries.

We’re told at least one person had to be flown to the hospital.

***UPDATE*** As of 0100 hours the road is now back open ***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Lee Road (Route 6) in the 500 block...

Posted by Penobscot Regional Communications Center on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

