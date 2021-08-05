Route 6 in Lincoln back open after serious crash Wednesday night
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Route 6 in Lincoln is back open after a car crash.
It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night in the 500 block of Lee Road.
It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles and people were involved, but officials tell us the crash resulted in serious injuries.
We’re told at least one person had to be flown to the hospital.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
