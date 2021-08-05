Police, OSHA investigating after man killed while digging pool in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Auburn Police and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating after a worker died while digging a swimming pool.

First responders were called to Danbury Drive around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a construction accident. When they arrived the man’s co-workers were performing CPR.

Police say a crew from Prestige Pools were installing an in-ground pool when an excavator they were using overturned. A 21-year-old became trapped underneath the boom. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

Auburn police are investigating the incident as a workplace fatality.

