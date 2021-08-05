Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine today bringing parts of the state a cloudy and wet Thursday. We’ll see periods of rain today, possibly heavy at times with the steadiest/heaviest rain falling over coastal and Downeast locales while areas north and west of I-95 see lighter and more scattered rainfall especially during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see lots of clouds today and the combination of the clouds and rainfall will keep temperatures well below average today with highs only reaching the mid-60s to around 70°. Rain will continue this evening into the night tonight and could still be heavy at times especially Downeast. The rain is expected to taper off from west to east as the night progresses. Rainfall totals will average .5″ to 1.5″ by late tonight for areas south and east of I-95 with amounts quickly tapering off as you head north and west across the state. Patchy fog will develop tonight too. Temperatures will drop to around 60° on average for overnight lows.

High pressure will build into the region Friday providing us with a drier and brighter end to the work week. It will be warm and humid Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to –mid-80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. A cold front is forecast to approach the region Saturday giving us a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of any showers and thunderstorms will be over northern and western parts of the state, closer to the approaching front. Saturday looks warm and humid as well with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. It looks like the cold front will still be in our vicinity on Sunday keeping the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday as well. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Monday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Periods of rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain will be steadiest and heaviest along and to the south and east of I-95. Highs between 65°-70°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain tapering off from west to east across the state. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows around 60°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs between 79°-86°. Light wind will become southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible mainly over northern and western part of the state. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

