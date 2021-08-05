Nixon visits Bangor 50 years ago

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks 50 years to the day that then President Richard Nixon and his family visited Maine.

They held an event at the airport here in Bangor.

TV5 recently caught up with a local historian who was there that day and captured it all using cutting edge technology of the time.

“50 years ago, it was a Friday afternoon I was 19-years-old.”

On August 6th, 1971 President Richard Nixon and his family made an appearance at Bangor International Airport.

Richard Shaw captured the event with his brand new Super 8 camera.

“Super 8, you didn’t have to turn the movie over mid term, you know, you could just shoot for, I think it was three minutes,” recalled Shaw. “So, three minutes of people kind of stood in front of me, but then I would move and it actually shows the plane landing and him coming out and, you know, being Nixon, he always was dressed to the nines.”

“Nixon was actually quite a popular man before Watergate came along a couple of years later,” he said.

Shaw was at the rally with his family and he figures about 3 thousand others. Nixon and company were in Maine on the way to a vacation on Minot Island.

“He was out there, you know, talking pumping the flesh, you get quite close there was a rope line but my mom actually got to talk a bit with Pat Nixon. She says my son is back there was this movie cam,” he said. “Oh great, well what’s his name. Oh Rich, oh we’ll tell him to take good pictures and my husband has a good side.”

The appearance wasn’t without controversy.

“What happened was there was an anti-war protest, which couldn’t have been a big surprise, but they were kind of up on a little hill and back in this building. And he would say, you have good lobsters in Maine? Yay! then there would be this ‘end the war, end the war.’ Vietnam War was still raging, and you know they were, you know, used to that sort of thing but you could tell it was kind of starting to get on some of the family members nerves.”

Looking back, Shaw remembers just how differently an event like that was handled.

“I remember how close we were to begin with, yeah remember George W. Bush campaigned out here in 2008, and I never even saw Air Force One land. You were not that far but you certainly wasn’t as close as we were to Nixon, being able to see actually his cufflinks and taking pictures and just actually, there’s nothing like seeing Air Force One, but seeing a president.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.