Maine’s Speaker of the House and Secretary of State unite in support of federal voting rights bill

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau joined together Thursday to call on Congress to approve voting rights legislation.

They advocated for the passing of the ‘For the People Act’.

It’s intended to make elections more accessible and modernized across the country.

Same-day voter registration, no-excuse absentee voting, and other measures are included in the bill.

They hope to see a standardization of voting laws that will bring voting rights Mainers already enjoy to other states.

”Maine has guarded the sacred right to vote and unfortunately across this country barriers are being erected that limit the freedom to vote.” said Speaker Fecteau.

“That is what we are calling on Congress to do.” said Secretary Bellows. “To act on behalf of every American, to advance voting rights for all people. To protect the promise of the Constitution and the bill of rights for every American.”

Maine has recently passed into law provisions for online voter registration, ongoing absentee ballots, and allowing students at approved public and private schools to use their school ID when registering to vote.

