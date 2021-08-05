Advertisement

Maine State Police look to get body cameras for all troopers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Maine state police troopers could soon wear body cameras.

The department is working on plans to provide the equipment.

There are currently 291 Maine state troopers.

The head of the Maine State Police, Col. John Cote, has told staff to develop a plan for outfitting all troopers and what challenges that may create.

Cote said bids for the cameras could be put out as soon as 2022.

State Police has looked into getting body cameras before, but the cost has always been too high.

The hope this time is that advances in technology may have brought costs down.

