Maine Motorcycle Riders bringing awareness to veteran suicide

This Saturday they’re teaming up with End 22 for Ride to End the War Within.
End22 Ride
End22 Ride(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Motorcycle Riders are helping bring attention to veteran suicide.

This Saturday they’re teaming up with End 22 for Ride to End the War Within.

It’s to bring awareness to the 22 veterans that take their lives every day.

The ride starts at Anglers restaurant in Hampden and ends with food drinks, and live music.

Organizers are asking folks who have been personally affected to paint a rock with the name of their loved on it to carry throughout the ride.

”They know the issue, they know that there’s a need for it, but there’s not enough people standing up for it. It’s like a big lake and I’m just trying to throw a stone in that lake and get a ripple going and let them know that we’re all here for you,” said organizer Charles Swanson.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the ride leaves at 10.

It’s $15 for a single rider and $20 for double.

We’re told a special surprise guest will also be in attendance.

