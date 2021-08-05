Advertisement

Maine man charged with manslaughter in deadly Mother’s Day crash

Investigators say Olaf Nordman was driving a motorcycle when he crashed, killing his passenger
Olaf Nordman
Olaf Nordman(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) — A Springvale man has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated OUI and operating without a driver’s license in connection with a deadly crash on Mother’s Day.

Investigators say Olaf Nordman, 51, was the driver of a motorcycle when he crashed along Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh on May 9, 2021.

His passenger, Marisa Standley, 27, of Springvale, died.

Nordman was arrested Thursday at an apartment in Sanford by York County Deputies and the Sanford Police Department.

