Hampden trash plant still sits idle as purchase deal drags on

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Problems continue to plague the sale of a trash plant that has sat idle in Hampden for most of its existence.

Pennsylvania-based Delta Thermo Energy was announced as a potential buyer of the former Fiberight plant back in January.

More than 100 communities sent their trash there before it closed last year.

Coastal Resources of Maine owns the facility and it was set to be sold in June.

At a meeting Thursday members of the Municipal Review Committee expressed frustration at the slow moving pace of the transaction.

They mentioned that Delta Thermo has been unable to secure the necessary financing to complete the sale yet but that they are still working on it.

MRC member Karen Fussell spoke during the meeting about the current situation.

”We have been making it very clear to them that our patience, our members patience, the board’s patience is getting very thin.”

The board members say they are looking at contingency plans if the sale does not go through.

The plant stopped operating in May of last year because of financial issues.

That was just six months after it opened.

