Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.

In all 4 cases the people had to be hospitalized.

Officials say they are currently investigating whether the cases are coincidental or if there is a common exposure among them.

Also known as Legionnaires’ disease, it is not spread from person to person.

The bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, such as lakes and streams.

Officials are recommending the regular cleaning of shower heads, humidifiers, and water heaters..

Also those preventative measures reduce the growth of bacteria.

