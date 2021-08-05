Esports coming to Thomas College in the fall of 2022
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Esports are coming to Thomas College in the fall of 2022.
The college says it’s launching a new academic major called Esports and Gaming Administration.
We’re told the program will include courses such as Esports Convention, Event and Tradeshow Planning and Distribution of Games.
Esports has become a billion-dollar industry and is becoming very popular.
Officials say the League of Legends World Championship Finals in 2019 attracted more than 100-million viewers.
