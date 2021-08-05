Castine Arts Association hosting weekend literary symposium

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - If you are looking to be surrounded by creative minds - perhaps you should consider a trip to Castine this weekend.

The Things They Wrote - The Stories They Told starts Friday.

The Castine Arts Association is hosting the two-day symposium.

It will feature a variety of well accomplished writers, among them an Academy Award winning documentarian and novelist.

The authors will be discussing their works and taking part in Q & A sessions through the weekend.

“It’s been a long haul without having something like this, and especially for writers, creating images using their words and not having anywhere to put them, not having an audience to respond to, not to get the feedback, that’s part of the energy of writing,” said organizer Johanna Sweet. “So, it’s just a way to say hey, there’s still an audience, there’s still writers let’s get together.”

It’s free to attend.

It’s at Emerson Hall on Court Street in Castine.

The event starts at 6 Friday night and 10 on Saturday morning.

They will practice social distancing and ask that attendees wear masks.

