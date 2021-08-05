Advertisement

Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone busy road

Kanyon Grover
Kanyon Grover(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A father in Blue Hill is facing charges after his 2 year-old and 5-year-old were found wandering alone on Route 172.

25-year-old Kanyon Grover is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hancock County Deputies got a call Monday from a person who saw the kids walking on the road, then took them to the town salt sand shed to wait for authorities.

Deputies talked with the children and figured where they lived.

When they found Grover there, they say he told them he had no idea his children were not in the apartment.

Grover was arrested and is due in court in October.

DHHS was called to help with the children.

